NIBE Industrier AB (BIT:1NIBE) Price Target Increased by 21.80% to 4.29

The average one-year price target for NIBE Industrier AB (BIT:1NIBE) has been revised to €4.29 / share. This is an increase of 21.80% from the prior estimate of €3.52 dated October 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €2.36 to a high of €6.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.92% from the latest reported closing price of €3.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 173 funds or institutions reporting positions in NIBE Industrier AB. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1NIBE is 0.08%, an increase of 6.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.88% to 101,452K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,082K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,195K shares , representing a decrease of 14.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NIBE by 12.35% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 13,081K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,008K shares , representing a decrease of 14.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1NIBE by 13.61% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 10,006K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,780K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NIBE by 4.63% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 5,183K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,071K shares , representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NIBE by 6.31% over the last quarter.

FSPSX - Fidelity International Index Fund holds 4,957K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,791K shares , representing an increase of 3.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1NIBE by 1.82% over the last quarter.

