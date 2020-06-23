NIB NZ$400m 5yr Kauri bond priced at MS+43bp, NZGB+36.7bp

Includes deal stats

MELBOURNE, June 23 (IFR) - Nordic Investment Bank, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P), has raised NZ$400m (US$258m) from a five-year Kauri bond offering via joint lead managers ANZ and BNZ.

The 0.75% July 7 2025s priced at 99.779842 for a yield of 0.795%, in line with mid-swaps plus 43bp guidance and 36.7bp over the April 2025 NZGB.

New Zealand accounts bought 94% of the bond and offshore 6%. Banks were allotted 88% and asset managers 12%.

Today's deal takes year-to-date Kauri issuance up to NZ$3.465bn from eight SSAs over 11 transactions.

This exceeds the NZ$3.325bn of Kauri supply from nine transactions in the whole of 2019, which was well down from 2018's issuance total of NZ$6.15bn.

The annual record of NZ$6.3bn was set in 2014 and repeated in 2015.

SSA Kauri issuers have benefited from pent-up demand following an historically quiet first two months of the year as investors look to put over NZ$3bn of June redemptions back to work.

"We have not seen bank issuance since February and the Local Government Funding Agency has seen some tightening under the Reserve Bank's Large Scale Asset Purchases programme," said Glen Sorensen, syndication manager at ANZ Bank New Zealand.

"I think these factors have contributed to a window of opportunity for SSA issuers to meet institutional investor demand in New Zealand dollars."

