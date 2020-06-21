NIB mandates ANZ and BNZ for NZ$150m plus 5yr Kauri bond

Contributor
John Weavers Reuters
Published

Nordic Investment Bank, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&amp;P), has mandated ANZ and BNZ for a minimum NZ$150m (US$96m) five-year Kauri bond offering.

MELBOURNE, June 22 (IFR) - Nordic Investment Bank, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P), has mandated ANZ and BNZ for a minimum NZ$150m (US$96m) five-year Kauri bond offering.

The bond is being marketed at mid-swaps plus 43bp ahead of expected pricing tomorrow.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

((john.weavers@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9373 1655; Reuters Messaging: john.weavers.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More