NIB mandates ANZ and BNZ for NZ$150m plus 5yr Kauri bond

MELBOURNE, June 22 (IFR) - Nordic Investment Bank, rated Aaa/AAA (Moody's/S&P), has mandated ANZ and BNZ for a minimum NZ$150m (US$96m) five-year Kauri bond offering.

The bond is being marketed at mid-swaps plus 43bp ahead of expected pricing tomorrow.

(Reporting by John Weavers; Editing by David Holland)

