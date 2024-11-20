NIB Holdings Director Sells Shares Amid Tax Obligations

NIB Holdings Ltd (AU:NHF) has released an update.
NIB Holdings Ltd has announced that its director, Mark Fitzgibbon, has sold 70,000 shares to address personal tax obligations. The transactions occurred on November 15 and 18, 2024, reflecting a significant movement in the director’s shareholding. This change in interest might catch the attention of investors tracking insider trading activities.
