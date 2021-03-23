Markets
NIAID Urges AstraZeneca to Work With DSMB To Review Efficacy Data Of COVID-19 Vaccine

(RTTNews) - NIAID stated that the Data and Safety Monitoring Board has notified that it was concerned by information released by AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) on initial data from the company's COVID-19 vaccine trial. The Data and Safety Monitoring Board expressed concern that AstraZeneca may have included outdated information from the trial.

NIAID urged AstraZeneca to work with the Data and Safety Monitoring Board to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible.

