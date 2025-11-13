Niagen Biosciences Reports Results From First-ever Randomized Trial Of Niagen NR In Long COVID

(RTTNews) - Niagen Biosciences, Inc. (NAGE), a global leader in NAD+ science and healthy ageing, announced results from its first randomised controlled trial evaluating Niagen - a patented nicotinamide riboside (NR) supplementation - in individuals with long COVID.

Long COVID continues to impact millions globally, with no established treatments available. Between August and September 2024, the U.S. CDC reported that 5.3% of adults in the country were still experiencing symptoms of long COVID.

Some of the symptoms of long COVID include common fatigue, breathlessness, cognitive impairment or "brain fog" (attention, memory, sleep), muscle aches, depression, and anxiety.

In the study, 58 non-hospitalised adults (average age 45.1 years) with ongoing symptoms after COVID-19 infection were randomly assigned to receive either Niagen NR (2,000 mg/day) for 20 weeks or a placebo for 10 weeks, followed by Niagen NR for another 10 weeks.

According to the study results, while the primary endpoint was not statistically met, participants receiving Niagen NR experienced meaningful within-group improvements in fatigue, sleep quality, and mood.

NAD+ levels increased up to 3.1-fold after 5-10 weeks of Niagen NR supplementation, confirming NAD+ restoration in whole blood, suggesting that restoring the NAD+ system can restore multiple biological pathways implicated in long COVID, noted the company.

Importantly, Niagen NR was well tolerated, with no significant difference in adverse events between treatment arms. The results support further exploration of NAD+ restoration as a therapeutic strategy for long COVID, with larger studies needed to validate these early findings.

Looking ahead, the company plans to expand research into NAD+ biology and its role in post-viral recovery.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with $64.3 million in cash.

NAGE traded in the range of $5.16 - $14.69 over the past year. The stock closed yesterday's trading at $7.18, up 0.28%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.