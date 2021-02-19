NI Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.17, changing hands as high as $23.23 per share. NiSource Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NI's low point in its 52 week range is $19.56 per share, with $30.225 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.05. The NI DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

