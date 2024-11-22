NI Holdings names Seth Daggett CEO

NI Holdings (NODK) announced the appointment of Seth C. Daggett as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective December 1, 2024. Daggett brings over two decades of industry experience, most recently serving as the company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer. Mr. Daggett succeeds Cindy L. Launer, who had been serving as Interim CEO during the Board of Directors’ search for a permanent CEO, as previously announced. “It is an honor and privilege to have the opportunity to lead this outstanding organization,” Mr. Daggett said. “I look forward to continue working alongside our talented team of employees and agents who are committed every day to serving our customers and local communities,” said Mr. Daggett. “I’m confident that we will build upon our strong and longstanding foundation in North Dakota to create lasting value for our shareholders and a new chapter of sustained growth and success. I look forward to working closely with the Board and the Company’s leadership team to help build off this foundation and lead the organization toward a successful future.” Launer will return to her role as an independent non-executive director on the NI Holdings Board effective December 1, 2024. With Mr. Daggett’s appointment as CEO, Matt Maki, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, will assume the role of Interim CFO, effective December 1, 2024. The Company will immediately begin a search for a permanent CFO, with no definitive timeline.

