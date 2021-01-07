NI Expects Q4 Revenues Above Estimates And Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While announcing preliminary financial results for fourth quarter on Thursday, NI (NATI), formerly National Instruments Corp., said it expects revenue of $367 million, flat year-over-year, and above the high end of its guidance.

The company also expects record quarterly adjusted revenue of $369 million, up 19 percent sequentially.

The company also expects fourth quarter earnings per share to be within guidance and adjusted earnings per share to be at or above the high end of that guidance. Earnings include higher restructuring charges than previously expected.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.12 per share on a revenue decline of 4.9 percent to $349.7 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The value of the company's overall orders for the fourth quarter is estimated to be up 7 percent year-over-year. The company estimates positive sequential and year-over-year order growth across all regions as well as in semiconductor, aerospace, defense and government, and portfolio.

