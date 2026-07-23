NHYDY Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Slovalco and Premium Strength

Norsk Hydro ASA ADR NHYDY used its second-quarter 2026 call to shift attention from the earnings beat to a broader strategic point. Hydro sees tighter regional aluminum markets, stronger local demand and a credible path to restart European capacity.

Management paired that message with a cautious view on Middle East volatility, but its tone stayed firmly focused on execution and long-term positioning.

NHYDY Reframes the Quarter Around Slovalco

President and CEO Eivind Kallevik called the planned restart of 75,000 tonnes at Slovalco one of the quarter’s most important developments. He said the agreement with the Slovak government showed that competitive power and workable policy can bring aluminum capacity back to Europe.

Kallevik tied the restart to Hydro’s integrated aluminum platform rather than treating it as a one-off project. He said management will first restart the initial phase safely before deciding on the remaining 100,000 tonnes.

In Q&A, he said the first phase should require about NOK 400 million of capital plus operating capital, while still fitting within Hydro’s 2026 CapEx guidance of about NOK 13.5 billion.

Norsk Hydro Says the Physical Market Is Strong

Kallevik said the expected 2026 aluminum deficit has narrowed to just under 1 million tonnes from more than 2 million tonnes previously. He also said alumina remains oversupplied, at about 1.6 million tonnes.

His bigger point was about market structure. While LME prices dropped late in the quarter, he said regional premiums stayed firm, signaling continued strength in the physical market.

That view sharpened in Q&A, where management said customers in Europe and the United States are increasingly favoring local suppliers, a trend that supported Hydro’s Norwegian smelters and European recyclers.

NHYDY Pushes Low-Carbon Commercial Gains

Kallevik said demand for low-carbon and recycled aluminum remained solid despite geopolitical disruption. He highlighted Hydro’s continued work with Mercedes-Benz and a new five-year deal with Nexans to supply about 85,000 tonnes of low-carbon aluminum wire rod between 2026 and 2030.

Management also pointed to a new long-term power agreement with Eviny covering 0.5 terawatt hours annually from 2031 to 2040. Hydro said it has now secured around 85% of the power needs for its Norwegian smelter portfolio through the 2030s.

Those comments made clear why management spent so much of the call on contracts, power sourcing and competitiveness rather than only on quarterly figures.

Norsk Hydro Balances Strength and Offsets

NHYDY’s second-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share of 23 cents topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 22 cents. Revenues of $6.09 billion exceeded the consensus mark of $5.29 billion.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Norsk Hydro ASA price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Norsk Hydro ASA Quote

CFO Trond Christophersen said quarter-over-quarter adjusted EBITDA improved from NOK 8.668 billion to NOK 8.923 billion, helped by higher all-in metal prices and better downstream results, partly offset by lower energy production, higher fixed costs and a stronger Norwegian krone.

NHYDY Gets Pressed on Qatalum

The sharpest analyst scrutiny centered on Qatalum. Management said the facility is operating at around 60%, with limited sales out of the Middle East during the quarter because shipping constraints through the Strait continue to disrupt flows.

Kallevik said Hydro’s immediate priority is safe and stable operations rather than giving a firm ramp timetable. He added that storage capacity remains manageable, though it is getting fuller over time.

That exchange showed where the main uncertainty sits: not in Hydro’s European business, but in how long Middle East logistics and curtailments keep affecting volumes and sales.

Norsk Hydro Keeps Outlook Narrow

Hydro said it has booked 62% of third-quarter primary production at $3,361 per metric tonne and 54% of premiums at $783 per tonne, with realized premiums expected at $660 to $710 per tonne.

Christophersen said carbon and energy costs are each expected to rise by NOK 50 million to NOK 150 million in the third quarter, while fixed costs should decline by NOK 100 million to NOK 200 million.

On costs more broadly, management said it does not see significant inflation building across the company and described the near-term cost outlook as relatively flat.

NHYDY Leaves a Disciplined Read-Through

The main takeaway from the call was that Hydro believes market disruption is creating openings for its European smelters, recyclers and low-carbon product offering.

Kallevik’s tone stayed measured throughout. Even when discussing stronger premiums and a Slovalco restart, management kept the focus on safety, execution and portfolio competitiveness.

Zacks Signals for NHYDY

NHYDY carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a Value Score of B, Growth Score of A, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of A.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores point to favorable value, growth and momentum traits, and the VGM Score indicates strong combined style characteristics. Still, the Style Scores complement rather than override the Zacks Rank. A Zacks Rank #5 reflects weaker estimate revision trends, and that rank can change as analysts update forecasts after the latest results.







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