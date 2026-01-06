NHYDY or NGLOY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Mining - Miscellaneous stocks are likely familiar with Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) and Anglo American (NGLOY). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now? We'll need to take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Norsk Hydro ASA and Anglo American are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #2 (Buy), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that NHYDY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

NHYDY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 8.61, while NGLOY has a forward P/E of 30.38. We also note that NHYDY has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NGLOY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.94.

Another notable valuation metric for NHYDY is its P/B ratio of 1.5. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, NGLOY has a P/B of 1.97.

These metrics, and several others, help NHYDY earn a Value grade of A, while NGLOY has been given a Value grade of C.

NHYDY sticks out from NGLOY in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that NHYDY is the better option right now.

