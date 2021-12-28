NHTSA To Further Probe Hyundai, Kia Engine Fires

(RTTNews) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA has stepped up its investigation into engine fires in some vehicles of South Korean car major Hyundai Motor Co. and its subsidiary Kia Motors Corp. for over six years, Reuters reported.

The U.S. auto safety agency, which had opened an investigation in 2019 about the fires, has now started an engineering analysis covering about 3 million vehicles. Among other things, the NHTSA will evaluate the efficacy of recalls initiated by both companies.

In 2016, there were complaints that Hyundai was not repairing a design problem in its Theta II engines, which could easily seize up and even catch fire.

The NHTSA in 2019 opened an investigation covering 3 million Hyundai and Kia vehicles following reports of thousands of fires that injured many. It was later revealed that Hyundai and Kia had wasted lot of time in recalling the affected vehicles and had not provided accurate information to the authorities about the problems incurred.

In November last year, both companies had agreed to a $210 million auto safety civil penalty after the U.S. auto safety regulators said the companies failed to recall 1.6 million vehicles for engine issues in a timely manner.

In early November this year, NHTSA gave more than $24 million to a whistle-blower as the first-ever reward for revealing important information about the safety lapses at Hyundai. Kim Gwang-ho, who is an ex-Hyundai Motors engineer, was awarded the sum for his inside information about the carmaker.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.