NHTSA Reportedly Launches Probe Into More Than 368K Ford SUVs Over Loss Of Braking Ability

(RTTNews) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation into 368,309 units of Ford Motor Co.'s (F) Edge SUVs over concerns of loss of braking ability caused by failure of rear brake hose, according to media reports.

The investigation comes as the U.S. regulator received 36 complaints regarding the loss of braking ability. Reports said this happens suddenly, and will increase the stopping distance.

The preliminary investigations, covering Edge SUVs of model year 2015-2017, will evaluate the severity of the alleged issue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.