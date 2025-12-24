NHTSA Reportedly Launches Investigation Into Emergency Door Issues In Tesla Model 3 Compact Sedans

(RTTNews) - The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA has launched an investigation into Tesla's (TSLA) Model 3 compact sedans over concerns that the emergency doors may not be easily accessible or difficult to locate during an emergency, according to several media reports.

The investigation, which will cover an estimated 179,071 model year 2022 vehicles, commenced on December 23 when the agency received a complaint that the vehicles' mechanical door release is "hidden, unlabeled, and not intuitive."

Notably, the vehicles rely on electronic door latches instead of regular handles, and also have a manual door release for use in emergencies or power failures. However, many safety experts have criticized that such manual door releases are not clearly marked or visible, especially for rear-seat passengers.

Currently, TSLA is trading at $479.53, down 1.25 percent on the Nasdaq.

