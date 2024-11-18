NHTSA probing over half million Fords for loss of engine power, seatbealts

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it opened an investigation into 456,565 Ford (F) Bronco Sports and Ford Mavericks for loss of engine power accompanied by complete electrical system failure. The agency also opened an investigation into 112,567 2019-2020 Expeditions over alleged seat belt retractor pretensioner inadvertent deployment, resulting in loss of seat belt pretensioner protection and seat belt remaining in a locked position.

