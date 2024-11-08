NHTSA expresses concerns over Tesla FSD social media posts, Reuters says

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has expressed concerns about Tesla (TSLA) social media posts indicating that the company’s Full Self-Driving software can be used as a robotaxi and do not require a driver in the vehicle, Reuters’ David Shepardson reports. The agency opened a probe in October into 2.4M Tesla cars with FDS software after four reported crashes, including a fatal collision last year, the author says. In an email dated May 14 that was made public Friday, NHTSA told the car maker that its social media posts could encourage people to see the software as a robotaxi “rather than a partial automation/driver assist system that requires persistent attention and intermittent intervention by the driver,” the author notes.

