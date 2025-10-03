Markets

NHTSA Announces Recall Of Nissan Vehicles Over Fire Risk From Quick Charging Battery

October 03, 2025 — 09:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Friday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or NHTSA announced safety recall of certain vehicles manufactured by Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.'s (NSANY.PK) North America division over fire risk from quick charging battery.

The NHTSA's statement added that Nissan is recalling certain 2021-2022 LEAF vehicles equipped with a Level 3 quick charging port as the lithium-ion battery may overheat during Level 3 charging, increasing the risk of fire.

The vehicle dealers will update the battery software, free of charge. The agency has advised vehicle owners not to use Level 3 quick charging until the remedy is completed.

On October 1, Nissan's stock closed at $4.73, down 2.27 percent on the OTC Markets.

