NHTSA announces $165M civil penalty against Ford

November 14, 2024 — 10:11 am EST

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a consent order with Ford (F) Motor for failing to comply with federal recall requirements. The consent order includes a civil penalty of $165M, the second-largest civil penalty in NHTSA’s history. “This action follows an investigation that found the company failed to recall vehicles with defective rearview cameras in a timely manner and failed to provide accurate and complete recall information as required by the National Traffic and Motor Vehicle Safety Act,” the agency said in a statement.

Read More on F:

