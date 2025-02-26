Is NHMAX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

If you have been looking for Muni - Bonds funds, it would not be wise to start your search with Nuveen High Yield Municipals Bond A (NHMAX). NHMAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 4 (Sell), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

We classify NHMAX in the Muni - Bonds category, an area rife with potential choices. Muni - Bonds funds focus their investments on debt securities issued by state and local governments. These are typically used to pay for the construction of infrastructure, the operation of public schools, and other municipal functions. These securities can come in the form of revenue bonds, which are backed by taxes, as well as " general obligation " bonds that are not backed by a defined source. Investors are usually interested that come with most municipal bonds, which can be especially important for those in higher tax brackets.

History of Fund/Manager

NHMAX is a part of the Nuveen family of funds, a company based out of Chicago, IL. Nuveen High Yield Municipals Bond A made its debut in June of 1999, and since then, NHMAX has accumulated about $6.28 billion in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Stephen Candido is the fund's current manager and has held that role since April of 2023.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 0.56%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -1.13%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

It is important to note that the product's returns may not reflect all its expenses. Any fees not reflected would lower the returns. Total returns do not reflect the fund's [%] sale charge. If sales charges were included, total returns would have been lower.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 13%, the standard deviation of NHMAX over the past three years is 12.38%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 12.16% compared to the category average of 13.71%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

This fund has a beta of 0.97, meaning that it is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. Taking this into account, NHMAX has a positive alpha of 1.48, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Ratings

Investors should also consider a bond's rating, which is a grade ( 'AAA' to 'D' ) given to a bond that indicates its credit quality. With this letter scale in mind, NHMAX has 6.34% in medium quality bonds, with ratings of 'A' to 'BBB'. The fund has an average quality of BBB, and focuses on medium quality securities.

However, it is worth noting that 75 % of the bonds in this fund are not ranked, so take the average quality level with a bit of caution.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, NHMAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.76% compared to the category average of 0.92%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, NHMAX is actually cheaper than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $100.

Fees charged by investment advisors have not been taken into considiration. Returns would be less if those were included.

Bottom Line

Overall, even with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Nuveen High Yield Municipals Bond A ( NHMAX ) has a low Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and therefore looks a somewhat weak choice for investors right now.

