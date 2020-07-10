US Markets

NHL-Players agree to resume virus-hit season Aug. 1 in Canada

Rory Carroll Reuters
The NHL will resume its virus-interrupted season next month with a Stanley Cup tournament in Canada after players ratified a return-to-play plan and extension to a labor deal, both sides said on Friday.

July 10 (Reuters) - The NHL will resume its virus-interrupted season next month with a Stanley Cup tournament in Canada after players ratified a return-to-play plan and extension to a labor deal, both sides said on Friday.

An expanded 24-team Stanley Cup Playoffs will now start on Aug. 1 in Edmonton and Toronto without fans, nearly five months after the National Hockey League halted its season due to COVID-19.

"Today the NHL and NHLPA announced a significant agreement that addresses the uncertainty everyone is dealing with, the framework for the completion of the 2019-20 season and the foundation for continued long-term growth in our league," Commissioner Gary Bettman said.

"We know that all of our fans are excited about our return to the ice next month and that has been our goal since we paused our season on March 12."

The NHL will drop the puck with five games on Aug. 1 and look to crown a Stanley Cup champion in Edmonton by early October.

