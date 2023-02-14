US Markets

NHL-Ovechkin steps away from Capitals to attend family matter

February 14, 2023 — 12:27 pm EST

Written by Frank Pingue for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin will take some time away from the team because of a family matter and the health of a loved one, the National Hockey League club said on Tuesday.

Capitals General Manager Brian MacLellan did not say how long the 37-year-old Russian forward, who leads Washington in both goals and points this season, will be away from the team.

According to some reports, the 13-times NHL All-Star is not expected to be back with the team this week.

Washington have two home games this week before an outdoor road matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday as part of the NHL's Stadium Series.

The Capitals are sitting fourth in the Metropolitan division and occupy the first wild-card playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7636; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.