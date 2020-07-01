NHL-League leaning towards Edmonton, Toronto as 'hub cities' - reports

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) is eyeing Edmonton and Toronto as its "hub cities" as part of a return-to-play plan, ESPN and TSN reported on Wednesday.

The NHL has been working toward resuming its season after it was halted in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, with plans for an expanded 24-team playoff format later this summer.

The league said it would have games without fans at two "hub cities" to minimize the safety risks associated with returning to play amid the coronavirus outbreak, with players likely to be subjected to daily testing.

The NHL said the league would make an announcement on the venues when they "have been chosen and finalized", declining to comment on the reports.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has previously said he would be open to his country hosting an NHL hub city. (Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Ed Osmond) ((Amy.Tennery@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6343;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/ICEHOCKEY NHL

