NHL-Hall of Famer 'Golden Jet' Bobby Hull dies at 84

Credit: REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

January 30, 2023 — 12:18 pm EST

Written by Frank Pingue for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull, the first National Hockey League player to score more than 50 goals in a season, has died at the age of 84, the Chicago Blackhawks said on Monday.

Hull, who had a feared slapshot and was known as the 'Golden Jet' because of his blonde hair and speed on the ice, helped lead the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup championship in 1961 that ended a 23-year title drought for the franchise.

"The Chicago Blackhawks are saddened by the passing of Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull, a superstar for our franchise between 1957-1972," the team said in a statement.

"Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby's shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership that led to 604 career goals, a franchise record that remains to this day."

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Ken Ferris)

((frank.pingue@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7636; Reuters Messaging: frank.pingue.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

Reuters
