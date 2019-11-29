NHL-Flames coach Peters' resigns after alleged racial slur

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Calgary Flames coach Bill Peters has resigned after apologising for using "offensive language" towards a player in the minor leagues a decade ago, the National Hockey League team said on Friday.

"Effective immediately, Bill Peters is no longer a member of the Calgary Flames organization," Calgary General Manager Brad Treliving said at a news conference.

Peters, who had coached the team since 2018 and has been an NHL coach since 2014, apologised this week in a letter to Treliving for using "offensive language" towards the Nigerian-born player 10 years ago, according to a letter obtained by Canadian network TSN.

The Flames, along with the NHL, have been investigating whether Peters used a racial slur towards Akim Aliu.

Aliu alleged on Twitter that Peters "dropped the N bomb several times towards me in the dressing room in my rookie year because he didn't like my choice of music."

The alleged incident happened while Peters was Aliu's coach at the Rockford, Illinois, affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Wilson, North Carolina; editing by Ken Ferris)

