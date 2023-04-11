US Markets

NHL-Coyotes and Kings to play first pre-season games in Australia

April 11, 2023 — 08:52 pm EDT

Written by Ian Ransom for Reuters ->

MELBOURNE, April 12 (Reuters) - The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings will clash in pre-season games in Melbourne, Australia in September, the first National Hockey League contests in the southern hemisphere.

The Sept. 23 and Sept. 24 games will be held at Rod Laver Arena at Melbourne Park, the venue for the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam.

"This historic announcement advances the NHL's commitment to grow the game globally, while furthering the League's international strategy," the NHL said in a statement.

"The Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings are two of our League's rising young teams and among our most innovative and adventurous franchises," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman added.

"We look forward to their two games at Rod Laver Arena and know this history-making visit will thrill our many avid fans in Australia."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((ian.ransom@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter https://twitter.com/MyRansomNotes; +61 3 9286 1447;))

