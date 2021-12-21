US Markets

NHL-Caps-Flyers game postponed due to COVID-19, Olympic decision looms

Contributor
Rory Carroll Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mitchell Leff

The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases.

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The National Hockey League has postponed Tuesday's game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals due to COVID-19 issues impacting the Capitals, bringing to 50 the number of NHL games that have been postponed amid rising cases.

The league said a new date for the game has yet to be decided.

The postponement comes one day after the league and its players' union agreed to postpone five games and begin their holiday break on Wednesday instead of Friday, with the league resuming on Dec. 27.

COVID-19 cases surged across the United States last weekend with the fast-spreading Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus becoming dominant.

The disruptions to the NHL schedule cloud the league's plans to send the world's top players to the Feb. 4-20 Beijing Olympics.

The NHL agreed to a break in its schedule to allow players to compete in Beijing, with the caveat that it could withdraw on its own if an abundance of COVID-19 disruptions forced games to be rescheduled during the Olympic window.

The NHL and NHLPA are in discussions and are expected to announce a decision soon about whether to participate in the Beijing Games.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

((Rory.Carroll@thomsonreuters.com; 503-830-8017;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular