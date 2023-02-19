NHL-Blackhawks' Toews stepping back to deal with long COVID symptoms

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews announced on Sunday that he is stepping back while he deals with symptoms of long COVID-19 and chronic immune response syndrome.

Toews, who has won three Stanley Cup titles with the NHL's Blackhawks and two Olympic gold medals representing Canada, last played on Jan. 28 before taking a break to focus on his health.

"It has been really challenging to play through these symptoms," Toews said in a statement. "In the last few weeks, it has reached the point where I had no choice but to step back and concentrate on getting healthy.

"I am thankful for the patience and support of my teammates, the coaching staff, and the entire Blackhawks organization."

The 34-year-old Canadian, who also missed the entire 2020-21 campaign with what he called chronic immune response syndrome, had 28 points in 46 games this season for a Blackhawks team that are in last place in the NHL's Central division.

Toews was selected third overall by Chicago in the 2006 NHL Draft and was named captain in 2008.

In 2010, Toews won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the most valuable player of the playoffs after leading his team to the first of three Stanley Cups in a six-year stretch.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

