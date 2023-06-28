NHL-Blackhawks draft Bedard in hopes of turning franchise around

By Rory Carroll

June 28 (Reuters) - The Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard with the first pick of the NHL Draft on Wednesday in hopes the young centre can help bring the storied franchise back into contention for a Stanley Cup.

The 17-year-old Canadian, known for his creative passing and lethal wrist shot, will be a critical piece of the rebuilding of the Blackhawks after three consecutive losing seasons.

"It's hard to put into words," Bedard said about being drafted by the six-time champions.

"Growing up in an era where they were so dominant, so good with all the players they had. It's incredible looking down and seeing (the jersey) on myself. I couldn't be happier and can't wait to get started."

Bedard's first game as a professional will be Oct. 10 when the Blackhawks face Sidney Crosby and the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

"That will be unreal," Bedard said.

"He was my favorite player growing up and a big idol of mine. You couldn't have scripted it any better."

Bedard is already a two-time gold medal winner at the world junior championship, including a breakout performance at the 2023 edition where he was named the most valuable player after leading all skaters in goals (9), assists (14) and points (23).

A centre from the Western Hockey League's Regina Pats, Bedard's 71 goals during the 2022-23 season were the most by a WHL player in 24 years while his 143 points marked the league's highest single-season total in 27 years.

Chicago won their last three Stanley Cups in 2010, 2013 and 2015 but have not advanced past the first round of the playoffs since, and committed to a rebuild where they would focus on developing young players.

That plan was given a massive and timely boost when they won the NHL draft lottery in May, just 10 weeks after trading Patrick Kane in a deal that marked the end of a golden era for the team.

