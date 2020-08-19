NHI Provides Update on July Rents & Senior Housing Occupancy

Amid the coronavirus outbreak-led market disruptions, National Health Investors, Inc. NHI, commonly known as NHI, issued a business update related to monthly contractual rent collections and average occupancy from its three largest senior housing operators — Bickford, Senior Living Communities or SLC and Holiday.

Particularly, its rent collections continue to remain strong, with August rent collections coming in at 95.3%. Moreover, the company collected 96.9% and 100% of rent in July and second-quarter 2020, respectively.

August rent deferrals aggregated 4.2%. This includes 2.5% related to the earlier-disclosed deferral given to Bickford.

Notably, NHI’s senior housing business has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The company is witnessing incidences of COVID-19 outbreaks. In fact, as of Aug 4, it had 450 confirmed active resident cases of coronavirus in its skilled nursing and senior housing portfolio.

This along with probable slower move-ins and high level of move-outs is anticipated to have resulted in occupancy erosion at its senior housing portfolio.

Bickford, which operates 47 properties, reported occupancy of 81.7% in July, declining 80 basis points (bps) from second-quarter 2020. The operator’s same-store portfolio, which includes 42 properties, was 83.5% occupied in July. This indicates a decline of 70 bps from the second-quarter end.

Holiday, operating 26 properties for the company, also witnessed a decline in monthly occupancy. Occupancy as of the July end was 80.7%, falling from 82.3% and 83.5% in June and the second quarter, respectively.

Lastly, SLC, which operates nine properties for NHI, had an occupancy of 79.2% in July, improving 10 bps from the June-end quarter.

Although strong rent collections from senior housing operators are expected to support top-line growth, unfavorable occupancy trends in its senior housing portfolio will likely impact third-quarter earnings.

Apart from the coronavirus outbreak-led occupancy woes, the senior housing market has been reeling with high-supply conditions in certain markets and rising labor costs. This is concerning for NHI because elevated supply usually curtails landlords’ pricing power and limits growth in occupancy level.

Moreover, shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have lost 24.7% over the past year, wider than the industry’s decline of 7.2%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

