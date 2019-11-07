NHI Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.25, changing hands as low as $80.16 per share. National Health Investors, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NHI's low point in its 52 week range is $73.35 per share, with $86.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $80.92.

