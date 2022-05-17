NHI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (Symbol: NHI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $56.73, changing hands as high as $57.20 per share. National Health Investors, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NHI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NHI's low point in its 52 week range is $50.22 per share, with $69.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.26.

