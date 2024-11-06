NGX Limited Issues Unquoted Equity Options

NGX Limited (AU:NGX) has released an update.

NGX Limited has announced the issuance of 1 million unquoted equity options set to expire in 2027 and 2028, as part of an employee incentive scheme. Financial market enthusiasts may find this move indicative of NGX’s strategic planning to retain talent and potentially enhance shareholder value. Such initiatives highlight the company’s focus on long-term growth and stability.

