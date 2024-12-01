NGX Limited Appoints Peter Fox as Executive Director

NGX Limited (AU:NGX) has released an update.

NGX Limited has appointed Peter Fox as an Executive Director, effective December 2, 2024. With a strong background in the graphite and clean energy materials sector, Fox will focus on advancing NGX’s uranium and graphite projects while exploring new business opportunities. This strategic appointment aims to leverage his expertise in equity capital markets and key collaborations to enhance the company’s growth.

