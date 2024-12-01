News & Insights

Stocks

NGX Limited Appoints Peter Fox as Executive Director

December 01, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

NGX Limited (AU:NGX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NGX Limited has appointed Peter Fox as an Executive Director, effective December 2, 2024. With a strong background in the graphite and clean energy materials sector, Fox will focus on advancing NGX’s uranium and graphite projects while exploring new business opportunities. This strategic appointment aims to leverage his expertise in equity capital markets and key collaborations to enhance the company’s growth.

For further insights into AU:NGX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.