NGX Limited Advances Clean Energy Mineral Projects

October 29, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

NGX Limited (AU:NGX) has released an update.

NGX Limited has reported significant progress in its uranium exploration projects in Namibia and graphite operations in Malawi. The company confirmed widespread uranium mineralization in its Namibian sites and advanced permitting processes, while also optimizing high-purity graphite concentrate production for lithium-ion batteries in Malawi. With a robust financial position, NGX is poised to expand its portfolio of clean energy minerals across southern Africa.

