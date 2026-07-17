NGVT's Evotherm P35 Gets German Approval for Warm-Mix Asphalt Use

Ingevity Corporation NGVT announced that its Evotherm P35 warm-mix additive has received approval from BASt, Germany's Federal Highway Research Institute, indicating that it meets the institute’s stringent quality standards. The approval allows the additive to be used in warm-mix asphalt applications and validates it for use in one of Europe's most demanding regulatory environments.

The approval follows several years of technical evaluation, performance testing and comparison with conventional hot-mix asphalt. The testing was conducted under real-world traffic and environmental conditions. The results met BASt's durability and long-term performance standards required for use on federal projects in Germany.

The certification strengthens Ingevity's position in the European pavement technologies market, where regulatory requirements for infrastructure materials are particularly demanding. It also demonstrates the company's ability to tailor its technologies to meet regional specifications while maintaining high performance standards. Evotherm P35 aligns with Germany's performance, environmental and regulatory priorities, highlighting the company’s formulation expertise and capability to satisfy complex technical requirements.

Evotherm P35 incorporates bio-based materials designed to improve performance while supporting environmental objectives, reinforcing the company's Pavement Technologies business.

NGVT’s shares have gained 62.8% over the past year compared with the industry’s 3.2% growth.



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NGVT’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Ingevity currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Kronos Worldwide, Inc. KRO, Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS and Albemarle Corporation ALB.

While KRO and CRS currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, ALB carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KRO’s 2026 loss is pinned at 33 cents per share, indicating a 65.63% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters and missed the remaining three. KROshares have gained 7.1% over the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CRS’ 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.56 per share, indicating a rise of 41.18% year over year. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 8.95%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALB’s current fiscal-year earnings is pinned at $13.06 per share, indicating a 1,753% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average surprise of 74.5%. ALB’s shares have gained 55% over the past year.

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Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.