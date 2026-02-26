NGVT Reports Losses in Q4, Missing Estimates, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Ingevity Corporation NGVT recorded a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of $84.6 million, or a loss of $2.37 per share. This compared unfavorably with an income of $16.6 million or 46 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings (from continuing operations) in the quarter were 58 cents per share, down from 95 cents a year ago. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents per share.

Revenues from continuing operations fell 3% year over year to $255.1 million in the quarter. This decline was due to lower sales in Advanced Polymer Technologies and Performance Materials.

NGVT’s Segmental Review

The Performance Chemicals division generated revenues of $67.4 million in the reported quarter, up around 6.5% year over year. Industrial Specialties’ product line was excluded. Road Technologies saw a volume growth, driven by an extended paving season. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the segment declined to a negative $1.2 million as a result of competitive pricing pressure in Road Markings.

Revenues in the Performance Materials unit fell around 3% year over year to $151.2 million. This was a result of lower sales in North America from supply chain disruptions in the auto industry. Segment EBITDA was $78 million, down 4.5% year over year, impacted by lower global auto production driven by tariff uncertainty and supply chain challenges.

Sales in the Advanced Polymer Technologies segment were down 17% to $36.5 million due to dampened demand. Segment EBITDA was $5.5 million, down 21% due to lower volumes.

NGVT’s Financials

The fourth-quarter operating cash flow was $97.1 million, with free cash flow of $73.5 million. There were share repurchases of $31 million during the quarter, leaving $297 million remaining under the current share repurchase authorization. Net leverage improved to 2.6x from the previous quarter’s 2.7x.

NGVT’s 2026 Outlook

NGVT expects full-year 2026 sales between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is between $380 million and $400 million, with adjusted EPS between $4.80 to $5.20. The company expects free cash flow between $225 million and $250 million in 2026.

NGVT Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of Ingevity have gained 46.1% in a year compared with the industry’s 7.1% rise.



NGVT’s Rank & Key Picks

NGVT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

