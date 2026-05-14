NGVC's Q2 Earnings Rise Y/Y on Loyalty Program Growth, Stock Up 4%

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. NGVC have gained 3.6% since the company reported earnings for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, outperforming the S&P 500 index’s 1.1% increase over the same period. Over the past month, however, the stock rose 6.4%, slightly trailing the S&P 500’s 6.8% advance.

Natural Grocers reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share of 58 cents, which rose from 56 cents a year earlier.

Net sales of $337.4 million denoted a 0.5% rise from $335.8 million in the year-ago quarter, driven by gains in comparable store sales and contributions from new stores. Daily average comparable store sales also increased 0.5%, while net income climbed 2.5% to $13.4 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to $27.4 million, reflecting disciplined expense management and improved operating efficiency.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. Quote

Comparable Sales and Margin Trends

Comparable sales growth was supported by a 1.6% increase in average transaction size, partly offset by a 1.1% decline in transaction count. On a two-year basis, comparable sales increased 9.4%, which management said continued to outpace broader grocery industry trends. Dairy, produce and meat remained the strongest-performing categories during the quarter.

Gross profit rose to $102.4 million from $101.7 million in the prior-year quarter, while gross margin expanded 10 basis points to 30.4%. Management attributed the improvement primarily to lower occupancy costs as a percentage of sales and stable product margins, including inventory shrink. Store expenses declined 1.6% to $71.6 million due to expense management initiatives, lowering store expenses as a percentage of net sales to 21.2% from 21.7%.

Administrative expenses increased 10% to $12.1 million, largely due to higher technology-related spending associated with the company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system upgrade. Despite those higher costs, operating income increased 3.1% to $18.1 million, and operating margin improved to 5.4% from 5.2% a year earlier.

Management Commentary and Consumer Trends

Management characterized the quarter as resilient despite a challenging consumer backdrop. Co-president Kemper Isely said the company benefited from strong store-level execution and value-focused positioning in natural and organic grocery retail. On theearnings call he noted that consumers continued prioritizing health and wellness spending even amid broader economic uncertainty.

The company also highlighted strong engagement with its loyalty program, stating that net sales penetration from its {N}power rewards program increased three percentage points to 84% of sales. Management said the program continues to support promotional effectiveness and customer retention. Natural Grocers’ brand penetration reached 9.8% of total sales, up 120 basis points from the prior year period.

Executives acknowledged some softness among less loyal shoppers. During the conference call, management said average items per basket declined by 0.3 items and that some customers reduced discretionary spending amid macroeconomic uncertainty. However, loyal customers continued shopping at normal levels.

The company also completed a major ERP upgrade during the quarter. Management described the implementation as one of the company’s largest systems projects to date and said the upgraded platform is expected to improve operational efficiency, data visibility and long-term scalability.

Liquidity and Expansion Initiatives

Natural Grocers ended the quarter with $20.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and no outstanding borrowings under its $70 million revolving credit facility. Cash generated from operations totaled $43.8 million during the first six months of fiscal 2026, while capital expenditures reached $30.3 million, mainly tied to new stores, relocations and real estate acquisitions.

The company opened one new store during the second quarter and ended the period with 169 stores across 21 states. Since quarter-end, it has relocated one store and opened another new location. Management reiterated its long-term target of 4% to 5% annual unit growth.

Updated Fiscal 2026 Outlook

Natural Grocers narrowed its comparable sales guidance for fiscal 2026 and raised the low end of its earnings outlook. The company now expects daily average comparable store sales growth of 1.5% to 2.5%, compared with its prior forecast of 1.5% to 4%. Earnings per share are now projected between $2.07 and $2.15, versus the earlier range of $2.00 to $2.15. Capital expenditures are expected to be between $45 million and $50 million, down from the prior outlook of $50 million to $55 million.

Management said the revised guidance reflects continued consumer caution and softer sales trends expected in the third quarter as the company laps stronger prior-year comparisons. Executives also said the company expects modest inflation and relatively stable margins for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Other Developments

Subsequent to the quarter, Natural Grocers received a $2 million insurance recovery related to business interruption stemming from a June 2025 cybersecurity incident that disrupted product distribution and contributed to temporary inventory shortages and lost sales. Management said the recovery, equivalent to approximately 6.5 cents per diluted share, has been incorporated into the company’s updated fiscal 2026 guidance.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.