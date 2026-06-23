NGVC vs VLGEA: Which Grocery Retailer Stock is the Better Buy?

Grocery retailers face changing shopper preferences, tighter margins, and rapid digital growth. Hybrid shopping is now the norm as consumers move seamlessly between online ordering, click-and-collect and in-store visits. Value-conscious shoppers continue to favor private-label products, while demand for premium convenience foods, including restaurant-quality frozen meals, is rising. To stand out, retailers are enhancing in-store experiences through engaging merchandising, product discovery, and operational efficiencies that improve convenience and customer satisfaction.

Within this backdrop, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. NGVC and Village Super Market, Inc. VLGEA represent two U.S.-based grocery retailers that generate the majority of their revenue from the sale of food and everyday household products.

On one hand, Natural Grocers is a specialty retailer focused on natural and organic groceries, dietary supplements, and wellness-oriented products. With 169 stores across 21 states, NGVC serves a predominantly health-conscious customer base seeking organic foods, natural products and lifestyle-focused shopping experiences.

In contrast, Village operates full-service supermarkets under the ShopRite, Fairway, and Gourmet Garage banners, offering a broad assortment of grocery, produce, meat, dairy, deli, bakery, seafood, pharmacy and general merchandise products. The company primarily serves mainstream consumers through a regional network of 34 stores concentrated in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

While both companies operate in the grocery retail industry, distinct operating models, product offerings, and customer demographics create distinct competitive positions and risk profiles. This raises a key question: which company is better positioned for investors today? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: NGVC vs. VLGEA

NGVC (up 20.8%) has outperformed VLGEA (up 15.3%) over the year-to-date period.



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Meanwhile, NGVC is trading at a trailing 12-month enterprise value-to-sales (EV/sales) ratio of 0.51X, above its median of 0.35X over the past five years. VLGEA’s trailing sales multiple sits at 0.22X, above its last five-year median of 0.15X. NGVC and VLGEA both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s average of 1.71X.



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Factors Driving Natural Grocers’ Stock

Natural Grocers is benefiting from sustained consumer interest in health, wellness, nutrition, and clean-label products. The company’s focus on natural and organic groceries, dietary supplements, and nutrition education helps differentiate it from traditional grocery retailers. Its reputation for stringent product standards and value-oriented offerings supports customer loyalty and positions the company to capture long-term growth opportunities as consumers increasingly prioritize healthier lifestyles.

The company maintains a healthy expansion pipeline and sees substantial white-space opportunities for future store growth. Natural Grocers plans to open six to eight new stores and relocate or remodel two to three stores during fiscal 2026, while targeting an annual unit growth rate of 4-5% over the foreseeable future. Supported by growing demand for organic and natural products, the retailer continues to enter new markets and strengthen its geographic footprint, which should drive incremental revenue and enhance brand awareness over time.

Natural Grocers’ disciplined operating model and focus on efficiency provide a strong foundation for profitability. The company continues to emphasize expense management, operational execution, and leveraging scale across sourcing and distribution. Combined with a solid financial position and ample liquidity, these strengths enable continued investment in growth initiatives, technology enhancements, customer experience improvements and shareholder-return programs while maintaining financial flexibility.

Factors Driving Village Stock

Village continues to strengthen its competitive position through an ongoing focus on store modernization, expansion, and customer experience enhancements. Investments in larger-format stores, refreshed layouts, and merchandising improvements help attract shoppers, improve convenience, and enhance the overall shopping experience. These initiatives position the company to capture market share, strengthen customer loyalty, and support sustainable long-term growth across its operating markets.

The company benefits significantly from its longstanding relationship with Wakefern, one of the largest retailer-owned food cooperatives in the United States. This partnership provides access to purchasing scale, supply chain efficiencies, marketing support, private-label products and advanced retail technology. These advantages enable Village Super Market to compete effectively against larger national and regional players while maintaining a differentiated value proposition for customers.

Village is well-positioned to benefit from evolving consumer preferences through its expanding digital capabilities and broad product portfolio. The company offers online ordering, delivery, and pickup services across its banners, helping it meet increasing demand for convenience. In addition, its emphasis on fresh foods, specialty products, pharmacy services, and private-label brands supports customer engagement and creates multiple avenues for revenue growth while enhancing its resilience in a competitive retail environment.

Choose NGVC Over VLGEA Now

Natural Grocers appears to hold a stronger overall investment case than Village, driven by favorable industry trends and a clearer growth trajectory. The company continues to benefit from rising consumer demand for organic foods, nutritional supplements and wellness-focused products. Its differentiated business model, strict product standards, and emphasis on nutrition education help foster customer loyalty and support long-term revenue growth. NGVC has also outperformed VLGEA over the year-to-date period, reflecting stronger market momentum.

Another advantage for NGVC is its expansion strategy. Management plans to open six to eight new stores in fiscal 2026 and targets annual unit growth of 4%-5%, highlighting significant opportunities to expand its footprint. The company’s disciplined operating model, focus on cost control, and healthy balance sheet provide flexibility to invest in growth initiatives while maintaining profitability.

Village also has encouraging fundamentals, supported by a strategic partnership with Wakefern, which provides purchasing power and supply-chain efficiencies. The company is enhancing its competitive position through store upgrades, digital capabilities, and a broad product assortment. However, its growth outlook is more moderate compared with NGVC’s expansion-driven strategy.

Although NGVC is more expensive than VLGEA on an EV/sales basis, its premium appears justified by superior revenue growth opportunities, a differentiated business model, market positioning and stronger recent stock performance and gives it the edge as the better stock at present.

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Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.