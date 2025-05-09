$NGVC stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NGVC stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,221,099 of trading volume.

$NGVC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NGVC:

$NGVC insiders have traded $NGVC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGVC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARK ISELY sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $178,640

CHARITY ISELY sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $87,460

$NGVC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $NGVC stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

