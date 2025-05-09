$NGVC stock is up 23% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NGVC stock has now risen 23% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $13,221,099 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NGVC:
$NGVC Insider Trading Activity
$NGVC insiders have traded $NGVC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGVC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LARK ISELY sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $178,640
- CHARITY ISELY sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $87,460
$NGVC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 78 institutional investors add shares of $NGVC stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 348,413 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,006,202
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP added 175,545 shares (+516.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,972,647
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 149,568 shares (+1190.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,940,840
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 137,064 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,444,182
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 121,141 shares (-9.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,811,720
- HILLSDALE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. removed 117,908 shares (-64.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,683,305
- ACUITAS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 83,855 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,330,720
