NGS's Top Shareholder Calls for More-Invested Directors and to Delay CEO Search

Fintel reports that Hoak Public Equities, LP has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1,150,000 shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS). This represents 9.2563% of the company.

In the last filing dated December 30, 2022 they reported owning 9.26% of the company, indicating no change in their holdings.

J. Hale Hoak, the largest shareholder of Natural Gas Services, urged the company on Wednesday to add board members with a larger financial interest in the firm. In a letter to CEO Stephen C. Taylor, Hoak wrote, "I am confident that [the current board members] - and the company - would be well served having a voice in the room that better represents the perspective of the shareholders." Hoak, who has communicated with other large NGS shareholders, believes they share the same view.

Furthermore, Hoak is requesting the company to postpone their CEO search until other strategic alternatives are explored. Hoak stated, "we would like to see you postpone the CEO search until you have first explored other strategic alternatives. This process might highlight how undervalued the company is by the public markets and result in a sale or take-private transaction, and/or it might unearth a logical merger candidate that gives the company the much-needed scale that we believe is necessary to justify remaining a public company. In addition, a merger candidate might also bring highly qualified management to the table that would be interested in running a much larger company."

NGS is a leading provider of gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry. The Company manufactures, fabricates, rents, sells and maintains natural gas compressors and flare systems for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. NGS is headquartered in Midland, Texas, with fabrication facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Midland, Texas, and service facilities located in major oil and natural gas producing regions in the U.S.

What are other large shareholders doing?

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds 769,233 shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 685,508 shares, representing an increase of 10.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGS by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources Inc holds 751,046 shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mill Road Capital Management LLC holds 705,859 shares representing 5.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 713,785 shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NGS by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 578,444 shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575,416 shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGS by 82.16% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC holds 572,892 shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 590,580 shares, representing a decrease of 3.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGS by 2.72% over the last quarter.

What is the overall Fund Sentiment?

There are 117 funds or institutions reporting positions in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.86%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. is 0.1707%, an increase of 1.7839%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 12,312,963 shares.

