$NGNE stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NGNE stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,930,288 of trading volume.

$NGNE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $NGNE:

$NGNE insiders have traded $NGNE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STUART COBB (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 6,797 shares for an estimated $103,003

CHRISTINE MIKAIL CVIJIC (President and CFO) sold 4,501 shares for an estimated $76,246

$NGNE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $NGNE stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NGNE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NGNE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025

$NGNE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NGNE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NGNE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Keith Tapper from BMO Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 04/14/2025

on 04/14/2025 Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $50.0 on 03/25/2025

