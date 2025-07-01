$NGNE stock is up 28% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$NGNE stock has now risen 28% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $5,930,288 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $NGNE:
$NGNE Insider Trading Activity
$NGNE insiders have traded $NGNE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NGNE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STUART COBB (Chief Scientific Officer) sold 6,797 shares for an estimated $103,003
- CHRISTINE MIKAIL CVIJIC (President and CFO) sold 4,501 shares for an estimated $76,246
$NGNE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $NGNE stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- OCTAGON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 1,067,000 shares (+352.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,494,570
- BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP added 811,750 shares (+120.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,505,592
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC removed 709,469 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $16,218,461
- AVIDITY PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LP removed 425,041 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,716,437
- FMR LLC removed 397,454 shares (-46.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,654,186
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 394,023 shares (-81.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,614,009
- TORONTO DOMINION BANK added 239,261 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,801,746
$NGNE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NGNE in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 06/17/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025
- H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 03/25/2025
$NGNE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NGNE recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $NGNE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $33.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Keith Tapper from BMO Capital set a target price of $16.0 on 04/14/2025
- Mitchell Kapoor from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $50.0 on 03/25/2025
