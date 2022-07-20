NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Soars 6.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $16.03. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares most likely surged as investors are upbeat about the company’s phase II candidate, NGM621. The FDA recently granted priority review to another company, Apelis’ new drug application (NDA), for its lead candidate, pegcetacoplan, in geographic atrophy secondary to age-related muscular degeneration. NGM Biopharmaceuticals is also evaluating NGM621 for the same indication.

This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $15.32 million, down 8.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For NGM Biopharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NGM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT), finished the last trading session 0.4% higher at $2.29. DBVT has returned 1.3% over the past month.

For DBV Technologies S.A. , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.17. This represents a change of +39.3% from what the company reported a year ago. DBV Technologies S.A. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

