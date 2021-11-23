NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Shares Cross Below Book Value

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: NGM) crossed below their last reported book value — defined as common shareholder equity per share — of $19.00, changing hands as low as $18.72 per share. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGM shares, versus its 50 and 200 day moving averages:

Looking at the chart above, NGM's low point in its 52 week range is $14.90 per share, with $32.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.86.

