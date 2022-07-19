NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: NGM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $16.20, changing hands as high as $16.61 per share. NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc shares are currently trading up about 6.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGM's low point in its 52 week range is $10.49 per share, with $27.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.88.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.