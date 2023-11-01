Ngm Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Ngm Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 5.78 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.02 to a high of 9.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 620.08% from the latest reported closing price of 0.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ngm Biopharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 33 owner(s) or 10.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NGM is 0.08%, a decrease of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 50,280K shares. The put/call ratio of NGM is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Column Group holds 18,137K shares representing 21.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 6,436K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

StepStone Group holds 1,573K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,269K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 1,139K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 938K shares, representing an increase of 17.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NGM by 27.73% over the last quarter.

Ngm Biopharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases and cancer. The Company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry.

