NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shareholders Booked A 53% Gain In The Last Year

We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. For example, the NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), share price is up over the last year, but its gain of 53% trails the market return. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 16%. Given the revenue reduction the modest 53% share price rise over the year seems pretty decent. Generally we're pretty unenthusiastic about loss making stocks that are not growing revenue.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:NGM Earnings and Revenue Growth April 28th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on NGM Biopharmaceuticals

A Different Perspective

NGM Biopharmaceuticals shareholders have gained 53% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of 57%. And the stock has been on a nice little run lately, with the price climbing 11% higher in 90 days. This suggests the share price maintains some momentum, and investors are taking a more positive view of the stock. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with NGM Biopharmaceuticals , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

