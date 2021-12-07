NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) insiders made a handsome sum after selling stock worth US$18.24 per share at present for US$23.00

Even though NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) stock gained 4.1% last week, insiders who sold US$52k worth of stock over the past year are probably better off. Selling at an average price of US$23.00, which is higher than the current price, may have been the best move for these insiders because their investment would have been worth less now than when they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Chief Medical Officer & Senior VP, Hsiao Lieu, sold US$52k worth of shares at a price of US$23.00 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$18.24. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Hsiao Lieu.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:NGM Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Insider Ownership of NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. NGM Biopharmaceuticals insiders own about US$77m worth of shares. That equates to 5.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The NGM Biopharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by NGM Biopharmaceuticals insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing NGM Biopharmaceuticals. For example - NGM Biopharmaceuticals has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

