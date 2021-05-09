NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) First-Quarter Results Just Came Out: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

Last week, you might have seen that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.7% to US$26.77 in the past week. It was a respectable set of results; while revenues of US$22m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 12% smaller than expected, with NGM Biopharmaceuticals losing US$0.36 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:NGM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

After the latest results, the eight analysts covering NGM Biopharmaceuticals are now predicting revenues of US$92.0m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 8.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to hold steady at around US$1.57. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$91.6m and losses of US$1.79 per share in 2021. While the revenue estimates were largely unchanged, sentiment seems to have improved, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a cut to losses per share in particular.

The average price target held steady at US$39.63, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$52.00 and the most bearish at US$30.00 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting NGM Biopharmaceuticals' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 12% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.7% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.1% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that NGM Biopharmaceuticals is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$39.63, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple NGM Biopharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.