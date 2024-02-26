News & Insights

NGM Bio To Be Acquired By Affiliates Of The Column Group, LP

(RTTNews) - NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) announced on Monday that it will be acquired by Atlas Neon Parent, Inc. and Atlas Neon Merger Sub, Inc. affiliates of The Column Group, LP and certain other stockholder, through a cash tender offer.

The acquisition, valued at $135 million, offers NGM Bio shareholders a price of $1.55 per share in cash.

The deal, which represents an 80% premium over the stock's closing price on December 29, 2023, is expected to be finalized in the second quarter of 2024.

Upon completion, NGM Bio will transition into a privately held company.

