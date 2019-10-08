NGL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (Symbol: NGL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.46, changing hands as low as $12.88 per share. NGL Energy Partners LP shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGL's low point in its 52 week range is $8.71 per share, with $15.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.15.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.